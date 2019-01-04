Tanzania: Alliance FC Coach Lauds Players After Hefty Win

Mwanza — ALLIANCE FC head coach Malale Hamsini has commended his team's commitment after their 3-0 victory over Ruvu Shooting in the Premier League match at Nyamagana stadium on Wednesday.

Alliance goals were netted by Hussein Javu in the 12th minute, Dickson Ambundo in the 24th minute and Bigirimana Blaise in the 32nd minute. Speaking in a post match interview, Hamsini said he was impressed with the team work spirit and overall good performance of his players during the encounter.

He congratulated his players for following his instructions something he said to have led them to the victory.

The former Ruvu shooting and Ndanda FC coach, Hamsini said his team created a lot of chances, but managed to utilise only three of them.

He further said they will work hard to make sure the team's defence line is improved because it has allowed many goals so far. Malale said as days goes on he will make sure, he is building a competitive squad.

He further showered praises to his defenders because the team has conceded only one goal in their last four matches.

On his side, Ruvu shooting head coach Abdulmutik Haji said his defenders' mistakes led them to concede the defeat. He confirmed that each team is well prepared for the next matches.

Alliance FC is one of the six teams that won promotion to the Premier League this season. Others are Biashara Mara, African Lyon, JKT Tanzania, KMC and Coastal Union.