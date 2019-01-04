4 January 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa: Panic in Sweden As Hospital Admits Suspected Ebola Patient

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: World Health Organisation
Health workers practice proper donning of protective gear during the training on vaccination against Ebola.

There seems to be panic among citizens in Sweden after a patient in was admitted to hospital with a suspected case of Ebola, a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease, health care officials said Friday.

"Test results will probably be received sometime this evening. At this stage, it is just a suspicion, other illnesses are entirely possible," a statement from regional health authorities in Uppsala, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Stockholm, said.

"The patient is being treated at the infectious diseases clinic at Uppsala University Hospital and is isolated."

No other details about the patient or how he or she may have contracted Ebola were disclosed.

The patient was first admitted to hospital in the nearby town of Enkoping.

The emergency room of that hospital has now been closed, and staff who came in contact with the patient are being cared for, the statement said.

An Ebola outbreak ravaging eastern areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed several hundred lives. It is the 10th such outbreak in the Congo since the disease was first detected there in 1976. NAN

Africa

13 African Countries Beat Nigeria in Forbes Business Ranking

Thirteen African countries have been ranked higher than Nigeria in Forbes Magazine's Best Country for Business ranking… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.