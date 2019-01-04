Nigerians React to Genevieve Nnaji's "Lionheart" Neftlix Debut

Photo: Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji in Lionheart.

Genevieve Nnaji's directional debut Lion Heart has had a remarkable journey since it was first announced. Asides the massive reception and nominations it got across the intercontinental cinemas, Lion Heart is Netflix's first Nigerian purchased film.

However, as soon as the debut date was announced in Nigeria, Nnaji alleged a ploy to prevent it from showing in cinemas by major distribution companies. Read the complete story here.

Despite the drama, Nigerians patiently waited for this day, the 4th of January to watch the film. Those who have watched it has expressed their excitement over the film and have rated it one of the best to come out of Nollywood.

See the reactions below:

Lionheart promotes gender equality, it's a good feminist movie. And the messages were passed subtly, the actors all brought their A games. Nobody was trying to outshine the other.

- Mr Boro (@iamMrBoro) January 4, 2019

Things I loved about Lionheart

- The story. Very relatable

- The message that Easterners and Northerners can and should do business together.

- The cast

- Phyno's song at the end 🥳💃🏽

- Genevieve and the Northern guy were awkward... I say amen to intertribal love 💏🥳

- The CV Writer (@_AdeFunke_) January 4, 2019

You know when a movie just makes you smile stupidly and make your heart tingle with affection , Lion Heart did. To Genevieve and all the wonderful actors in Lion Heart🥂🍾

- Amaka (@AdorableAmmy) January 4, 2019

I finally saw "Lionheart" the movie last night, and boy am I glad to be Igbo!

Is there something we can do to keep Okonkwo (Pete Edochie) alive forever and ever?

We cannot afford to lose a daddy & an actor like him, God please keep keeping him for us n'aha Jesus, 🙏🏻

- Antoinette (@tosdbaby) January 3, 2019

If you are wondering where to watch it, Silverbird and Genesis have you covered.