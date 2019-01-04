3 January 2019

Uganda: Students With Outstanding Fees Balance Won't Graduate - Makerere VC

By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University is set to graduate over 13,000 students during their forthcoming coming 69th graduation ceremony slated to kick off on January 15.

The Academic Registrar, Mr Alfred Masikye told journalists on Thursday that the ceremony will see a total of 13, 299 students graduate in different disciplines ranging from degrees, diplomas and PhD respectively.

According to him, 368 students will graduate with First Class degrees.

He said printing of transcripts for some students is complete.

He also emphasized that students with tuition fees balance will not be allowed to graduate.

"I wish to clarify that only candidates who satisfied all graduation requirements within the stipulated time frames will graduate. The requirements include clearance of all outstanding fees, graduation fee among others, " said the university Vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said.

