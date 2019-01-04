South Africa: Du Plessis, Bavuma Leave Pakistan Miles Behind At Newlands

Cape Town — The Proteas are in complete control of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, with skipper Faf du Plessis (80*) and Temba Bavuma (60*) combing for an undefeated 132-run partnership that is going a long way towards playing the visitors out of the match and the series.

At tea on day two, South Africa were 281/4 with a handy lead of 104 going into the late afternoon period.

SCOREBOARD: SA v Pakistan, 2nd Test

The pair batted throughout the second session, knuckling down and showing an application that has been lacking in the Proteas top order recently.

Conditions were arguably easier for the batsmen after lunch than they have been in the series so far, but there is always something for the seamers in this Newlands wicket and it required Du Plessis and Bavuma to build patiently.

In a series that has moved along at a rapid rate with wickets falling regularly, it was refreshing to see two batsmen rewarded for executing simple game plans that were based on a solid defence and a willingness to soak up the pressure.

The pair brought up their 100-run partnership off 200 balls and in 149 minutes, but by that stage the Pakistan attack was limping with spinner Yasir Shah and part-timer Shan Masood going through the motions.

Surprisingly, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed did not take the new ball when it was immediately due.

Before lunch, Hashim Amla had failed to add to his overnight score of 24 .

Amla was out in the second over of the day to an unplayable Mohammad Abbas delivery that jagged in off a length and took out the Proteas veteran's leg stump.

That brought skipper Faf du Plessis to the wicket, who was clearly eager to get off the mark and did so quickly following his pair of ducks at Centurion.

Theunis de Bruyn's struggles on the Test stage then continued.

He had done the hard work to get in and looked good for 13 before he unnecessarily played at a wide one from Shaheen Afridi only to be snapped up smartly by Babar Azam at gully.

