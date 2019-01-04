Tanzania: TCC Officer Donates Bajaj to Woman With Disability

TANZANIA Cigarette Company (TCC) outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Joshua Folkerth has left a mark in the country by donating a rickshaw (bajaj) to a disable mother of two.

The bajaj was handed over to Leonia Leonard to be used to generate income and was witnessed by Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Stella Ikupa.

Handing over the rickshaw Mr Folkerth and his wife Kathryn said the move was triggered by his family's attachment to the country and as he leaves for the UK, they decided to donate something to Leonia.

The family was using the rickshaw for private purpose.

The Deputy Minister, Ms Ikupa, urged the public and private companies, individuals and the general public to be more compassionate and assist people with disabilities in the community to empower them economically in order to make them more independent.

"It was possible for you (Mr Folkerth) to sell it since you are not going to use it anymore, but the fact that you chose to donate it instead, shows that you feel the burden of people with disabilities.

This is a commendable action which should be emulated by more people and organisations," said the deputy minister.

An emotional Leonia, who is a single mother, thanked Mr Folkerth and his family for the effort in assisting her in daily ventures, saying that she hopes that other people going through the same experience could be assisted.