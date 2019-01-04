Tanzania: Halotel to Connect 320 Villages

VIETTEL Tanzania, trading as Halotel, has announced to connect at least 320 villages with mobile infrastructures in this year under the partnership with the Universal Communication Services Access Fund (UCSAF).

The company was among four telecommunication companies that inked the agreement with the UCSAF to bring their services to over 360 remote villages under the implementation of the UCSAF's phase three.

Halotel's Executive Director, Nguyen Van Son told journalists yesterday that their plan for this year alone is to cover 328 villages.

"With this step, I believe that the company will have continued improving its digital financial services by two times," Mr Nguyen noted in Dar es Salaam.

The telco's Halopesa users reached 800,000 at the end of last September.

The contract requires the companies to erect their new towers in the villages across the country.

This is the government's initiatives to ensure all villages in the country have reliable communications services by 2020.