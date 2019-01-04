Namibia: Missing Teen's Body Found At Langstrand

POLICE in Erongo region have confirmed that the body found at Langstrand between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay on Friday morning is that of 19-year-old Dexter Opeipawa Netha who went missing on 28 December.

Erongo police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu confirmed that Netha's body was found washed out of the sea at around 08h00 by someone who was walking on the beach about 1,8 kilometres from where Netha was last seen.

"The body was taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death," said Iikuyu. The young man's relatives have been informed.

Netha, who is from Windhoek and was a student at the International University of Management (IUM), went missing near Langstrand last Friday evening during a music festival. He was last seen with a friend who was denied entry to the event.

Nampa reported afterwards that the friend returned to Swakopmund and, according to him, Netha called him from an unknown number later to ask to be picked up at about 23h00 that night. However, when the friend arrived at the venue, the owner of the phone allegedly told him that he did not know where Netha was, and Netha never returned to the house where he was supposed to sleep at Swakopmund. By Sunday, 30 December, Netha had been declared a missing person by the police.