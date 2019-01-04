Namibia: Four Rape Cases Reported Over Year-End Weekend

FOUR sexual assault cases were reported to the police over the year-end weekend, according to a police report issued on Thursday.

Namibian Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Hophni Hamufungu, stated in the report that on Wednesday a 38-year-old man allegedly raped a 31-year-old woman in Extension 14 at Ongwediva, Oshana region.

The incident happened after the two, who are known to be friends, had travelled to Okalongo, in Omusati region, for a party and were reportedly both drunk on their return and had fallen asleep in the same house.

Hamufungu said, according to the victim, when she woke up the suspect was busy having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

No arrest has been made, but the police investigation continues.

In Erongo region, a 72-year-old pensioner was raped by an unknown male suspect on Sunday, 30 December, at about 05h00 in Omdel location at Henties Bay.

It is alleged that the suspect had asked for water and then beat the victim to the ground and raped her.

No arrest has been made, while the police investigation continues.

At Usakos, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 21-year-old man in Ongulumbashe location between March and December last year.

It is further alleged that on Sunday, 30 December, the same suspect slapped the victim twice and threatened to kill her.

No arrest was made, but the police investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, 28 December, at around 23h00 in the DRC location at Swakopmund, a 28-year-old man allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman in her room.

The victim and the suspect lived in the same house.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Monday, 31 December.