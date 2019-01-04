South Africa: Limpopo Municipal Manager Assaulted, Robbed

A Limpopo municipal manager is recovering in hospital after he was attacked and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money, allegedly belonging to the ANC in the province.

It is believed that Republic Monakedi, municipal manager of the Mopani district municipality, was with a friend in a private office on Jorrisen Street, around 10:00 on Sunday, when a group of unknown suspects allegedly barged in.

The two were assaulted and robbed of their cellphones, wallets and car keys.

"They were robbed [of] an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuable items, before the suspects fled the scene," police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said.

According to reports by the Sowetan, sources close to Monakedi have alleged that the stolen money amounted to R5m and would have been used in Durban during the ANC's January 8 statement event.

The ANC in Limpopo could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ngoepe said no arrests had been made at this stage and that the suspects were still unknown.

He said a case of business robbery was being investigated and leads were being followed up on.

Municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva said they were shocked by the incident and hoped that the police would speed up the investigation.

Tiva said they were calling on people with information which could lead to the arrests of the suspects to come forward.

"We hope that the police will do their best in terms of ensuring that they crack this case, because the municipal manager is holding a key position in our institution and we cannot afford to run without his service and presence," Tiva said.

He added that the provision of services would not be hindered while Monakedi was recovering.

Tiva said Monakedi was expected to be discharged on Friday.

