Tanzania: Zonal Tennis Meet Draws 10 Nations At Dar Courts

TEN countries are expected to compete at the Tennis Zonal Championship set to begin on Monday to January 15th this year at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) Tennis courts.

The countries are Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Comoro, Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Seychelles and the hosts Tanzania.

Addressing members of the media here yesterday, Tanzania Tennis Association (TTA) President Dennis Makoi said preparations for the event are in advanced stage as they want to leave behind a reputable legacy.

"We are delighted to host this big tennis competition in the country and this is a remarkable achievement for Tanzania to make as far as advancement of this sport is concerned," Makoi said.

He added that TTA in partnership with the Confederation of Africa Tennis (CAT) and International Tennis Federation (ITF) are working hand in hand to ensure that the upcoming competition is well run and organised.

"So far, we have succeeded to make friendly environment around the tennis courts at Gymkhana for the players on top of constructing technical benches to be used by technical staff members of the competing teams," Makoi said.

He continued: "Tanzania will field two teams (A and B), whose players originate from Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Arusha and Moshi, who are training hard to win the title."

He further revealed that East Africa Development Officer Thierry Ntwali would be the Chief Inspector of the entire competition.

He therefore, urged parents and guardians to bring talented youth or those who want to learn how to play the sport at Gymkhana since they are still in the process of registering people with strong desire to learn more about tennis.

On his part, the country's tennis team coach Riziki Salum revealed that morale amongst the players is high ahead of the contest.

"So far, so good. We are just waiting to hit the ground running and more Tanzanians should come to witness the competition," he said.

He also hailed sports reporters for their continuous coverage of tennis stories, which has seen it reaching many Tanzanians in different parts of the country.