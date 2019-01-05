Zimbabwe: Land Barons Warned Off New City

Government has warned people selling land within the new city boundary in Mt Hampden without consulting relevant authorities that they will be arrested.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri told journalists yesterday that Government was also concerned that some people were undertaking massive developments within the 18 000 hectares set aside for the new city without permits.

"I am aware and deeply concerned that there are unscrupulous individuals who are currently selling land within the New City boundary without consulting authorities and undertaking massive developments without obtaining permits. To those selling land, may I warn you that it is fraudulent to do such transactions on land earmarked for national interest projects," Minister Shiri said.