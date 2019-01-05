Kenya: Keep Hassan Joho Off Your Woes, Coast ODM Rebels Warned

Allies of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Friday told rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders to stop dragging him into their woes.

With guns blazing, the leaders who included MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Teddy Mwambire (Ganze) warned their colleagues who early this week accused Mr Joho of having a hand in Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa's woes.

'DYING HORSE'

Ms Jumwa is facing expulsion from the ODM for openly supporting Deputy President (DP) William Ruto's presidential candidature in 2022.

The Political Parties Act prohibits a member of a party from expressing support for a party other than the one that sponsored him or her to political office.

On Wednesday, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya and Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu accused Mr Joho of secretly funding demonstrations to undermine Ms Jumwa in the Orange party.

Speaking in Malindi, they claimed Mr Joho's motive is to have the Malindi legislator kicked out of the lucrative Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) post.

But on Friday, Mr Mwambire and Ms Mboko said Ms Jumwa should not drag Mr Joho's name into her woes.

"What the rebel MPs are doing is what can be well referred to as the kicks of a dying horse. When the governor influenced her appointment to the post, she kept quiet. We expected her to come out publicly and tell the Coast people that the governor played a role," said Mr Mwambire.

CONFUSION

The Ganze MP said the rebels are now a confused lot as they have fallen out with the party.

"They abused ODM and evaded summons but it is now dawning on them that things are not going their way. They should not seek solace by abusing Governor Joho or our party leader Raila Odinga," said Mr Mwambire.

He further said leaders coalescing around the DP only joined ODM so that they could be elected and did not have the party at heart.

Ms Mboko said Mr Odinga and Mr Joho were busy uniting the country to ensure the Big Four agenda is implemented and have no time for 'idlers.'

" They are not on the same level. Mr Joho is a national figure who enjoys the support of the whole country. He cannot lower himself to their level," said Ms Mboko.