5 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Found Murdered in His Yard

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a 25-year-old man was gunned down in the yard of his home on Friday evening in Willowvale.

According to police, the man came home around 20:10 and began knocking on his front door, requesting his mother to open for him at their home in Gosani Village, Willowvale.

"His mother heard some gun shots and was afraid to open," said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha in a statement.

"Police looked for the 25-year-old man and found him fatally wounded within the yard of his home."

Manatha said that no arrests have been made and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Willowvale police.

