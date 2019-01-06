Nigeria: Lagos 2019 - Onitiri Urges Peaceful Co-Existence

Chief Sunbo Onitiri, Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) senatorial candidate for Lagos Central, has pleaded for peaceful co-existence and mutual understanding amongst the people of Lagos State.

He also promised transformation, abundance and many good things of life under the PDP administration for the people of the state if elected into office in this year's elections.

In his New Year message, Onitiri praised the people for living together in harmony.

The PDP candidate said: "As you step into 2019, you shall witness blessings and favour in all your endeavors. This shall be a year of transformation from poverty to abundance, labour to favour and sadness to joy.

So let us all join hands to effect changes in our polity by voting for a credible, patriotic and honorable candidate. Enough of bad leadership and domination by one family in our state. Let us vote against poverty, oppression, frustration and bondage. Let us vote for our freedom and good governance".

He asked Lagosians to come out and vote in the February polls and defend their votes. "2019 affords us the opportunity to elect good leaders to serve us. Don't elect leaders whose loyalty is to their godfathers and sponsors."