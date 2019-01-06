Nigeria: Dorothy Enebi Is Miss Globe Queen 2018

After a keen contest, 24 year-old Dorothy Zoe Enebi emerged winner of the 2018 Miss Globe Queen. A graduate of public administration from Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Enebi beat 16 others to clinch the title and rewarded with an official car, movie contract with Studio A, trip to any African country and three months hair style from one of the sponsors.

Miss Globe Queen is a social crusader and entertainment content provider. She seeks to celebrate the talent and intellectual abilities of young Nigerian women and raise beauty queens whose primary responsibility is to champion the fight against domestic violence within and outside the country.

Tagged, Trailing Off Domestic Violence, this edition was held at Top Rank Hotel, Abuja, with over 43 aspiring models and fashion enthusiasts from all over the globe in attendance.

Dorothy who represented Benin Republic was crowned Miss Globe Queen 2018, while Nigeria's representative, Esther Lawal, was crowned Little Miss Globe Queen 2018.

Others include: first runner up, Cassie Onome Daniel (Miss Canada); second runner-up, Margaret Olivia (Miss Pakistan); Miss Globe Queen Tourism, Blessing Paul (Miss Mali); Miss Globe Queen Top Model, Amina Ajibola Adelekan (Miss Senegal); Face Of Studio A 2018, Haulat Benzies (Miss Chile); and Miss Globe Queen Photogenic 2018, Dorothy Zoe Enebi (Miss Benin).The quest for 2018 overall queen began with auditions held across all the country, where 16 young beautiful ladies were selected for the grand finale in Abuja.

Speaking on the reason behind the pageant, the Project Director, Adams Zakari, said: "The objective is to take up domestic violence awareness campaign, create awareness through youth empowerment programmes, advocacy and public health promotions in secondary and tertiary institutions. We also hope to provide platform for our queens to soar high in their respective fields."The programme was powered by Studio A and sponsored by Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation.