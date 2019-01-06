Nigeria: PDP Stakeholders Move for Ishaku's Re-Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members across the three geopolitical zones of Taraba State have agreed to work round the clock for the incumbent governor's re-election.

The resolution, it was learnt, was arrived at yesterday at a consultative meeting held by critical party stakeholders from electoral wards in Takum and Sardauna Local Government Councils.They collectively agreed that the governor had run a highly productive administration in his first tenure, and therefore deserves to be returned for a second term.

The state House of Assembly Speaker, Peter Abel Diah said 2019 election is an opportunity to reward Ishaku for the people-oriented projects executed in the past three and half years.Elated by the hands of friendship extended to him, Ishaku urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that 2019 elections in Taraba State are free and fair.