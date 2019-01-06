Nigeria: My Experience As Oshiomhole's Chief Protocol Officer - Efex De Entertainer

Standup comedian, Efosa Efex Iyamu, has been in the comedy business for several decades and he is not ready to throw in the towel any time soon as he is fully geared up to up his game in the humour making business.

In a chat with Potpourri, Efosa who has been the Chief Protocol Officer to APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, shared his experience so far working with the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

"I have been working with comrade Adams Oshiomhole well over 10-years now, and by the grace of God, I have stayed relevant and on top of my game.

First, I was his senior special assistant while he was Governor of Edo State and then became his Executive Director, and now I'm his Chief protocol officer as the national chairman of the APC. The Lord has always been there for me and made me stay relevant.

I got my appointment the same week he was sworn in because I stayed in touch and raised the bar for myself in my game. I must say a very big thank you to my boss for the strength, courage and belief in me and my potentials. Comrade Oshiomhole has tutored me and made me grow in all spheres of influence.

my father, my leader for life, a no nonsense man and a man who always wants all of us around him to grow. I had so many experiences from meeting and interacting with different class of peoples both from the presidency to the common man; traveling back and forth all the states of the federation and even out of the country and gaining more political experiences by the day", he said.

Speaking about his Efosa Iyamu Initiative, a non-governmental foundation established to help the poor and less privileged, he said;

"The Efosa Iyamu initiative is what I have been doing for a long time privately and not because I'm looking for favours from anyone, because I remember someone told me that maybe I was looking for a political position and that was why I started the initiative. I just laughed because I never had that thought.

My philosophy in life is that "If my success cannot make another person successful, then I'm a failure" and "I don't give because I have too much but because I know what it takes not to have sometimes". So no matter how little it is, we should be able to give back to our communities and lend a helping hand. I always give back from my salary and what I can gather from friends who really care and can assist us", he said.

Speaking further, he corrected the misconception that his monthly show has died a natural death.

"No I didn't stop my show. When I started I was doing the monthly show to be able to promote younger entertainers in my state and set them to a bigger stage and because I knew I will always do my major concert. I did one in February 2018 with the theme 'Kings and Queen Edition' and it featured Ali Baba, Patoranking, Gordons, Gandoki, Maleke, Dan D Humorous, Pencil, Mr. Jollof, Acapella, Shawn P, Edo Pikin, Casino, Young Chief and a host of others.