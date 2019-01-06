Nigeria: Wande Coal Serenades Benin Residents As They Welcome New Year With Goldberg Beer

Goldberg Lager Beer, Nigeria's golden premium quality lager, thrilled the city of Benin as the town ushered in the new year. Along with consumers and music lovers, the brand provided an unforgettable experience. The spectacle of culture, arts and music, tagged Unlimited Fun, held at Kada Plaza on the night of the 31st of December, 2018.

The grand cross over event was an ample fill of energy, excitement and entertainment, as it featured a special appearance from Nigerian music star Wande Coal along with other artistes on ground to thrill the audience. Excited music fans and brand loyalists turned up enmasse to enjoy a cool night of music, arts and culture as they ushered in the new year in style.

Speaking on the event, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, had this to say,

"We at Nigerian Breweries recognise the beautiful season of yuletide, as such we have put together this Unlimited Fun event and a host of other exciting nationwide activities to help consumers usher in the new year as we are truly delighted to be part of the festivities, because delivering highly engaging and memorable moments to our consumers, is something we take immense pride in."

Goldberg Lager had previously hosted audience in Ota to a premium gathering, filled with music lovers and brand loyalists on the eve of christmas on December 24th, to carry along consumers during the season of yuletide.