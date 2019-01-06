Nigeria: Winners Emerge in Topflyers' Pageant/Excellence Awards

Faithful Okoduwa, a singer, fashion designer and model, has emerged winner of this year's Topflyers Magazine Pageant/Excellence Awards. The Esan, Edo State native and mass communication graduate of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, went home with the star prize of a car and cash reward.

According to the management of Pysmaco Production, Publishers of Topflyers Magazine International and organisers of the event, tagged, Face of Topflyers Magazine Beauty Pageant And Topflyers Magazine Award Excellence, it has become a yearly event that discovers new talents and reward excellence among youths.

Commending contestants for their sportsmanship, the Chief Executive Officer of Pysmaco Production, Musa Yahaya, disclosed that the show, which held in Benin City, was a huge success and a voyage of discovery of active talents in the different categories, adding that the pageant was keenly contested.

The Pysmaco boss explained that seven winners emerged in different categories of the pageant, saying the idea was to cover as much grounds in talent discovery that would promote the cognitive engagement of the youth and make them have confidence in asserting themselves in positive endeavours.

Winners are: Miss Fashion, sixth runner up, Williams Queeneth; Topflyers Magazine Model of the Year, fifth runner up, Omokaro Tamosa; Miss Photogenic, fourth runner up, Okomo Swanta Happy and Miss Clean Environment, third runner up, Ikpefua Naomi.

Others include: Miss Tourism, Chidimma Ejeahalaka, first runner up and Oyibode B. Mazino who clinched the Ambassador of Edo Culture Topflyers. Yahaya, fondly called Mr. Talent Hunter by admirers, said, "I believe in human capital development. Our focus is promoting productivity among the youths and rewarding selflessness, which is a precursory anchor for achieving excellence. We are determined in to contribute to societal development by discovering and encouraging models who can hold their own anywhere in the world.

"I am grateful to the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; the host state and many other individuals and organisations who made the event a success and for believing in us. We look forward to working with you again in 2019," he said.