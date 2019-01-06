Nigeria: Diligence in Life and Ministry

In today's post, I want us to take a look at this phrase "diligently seek" and see how diligen-ce is absolutely necessary to see any dream, vision, or calling come to pass. According to this verse, those who diligently seek God and His will are event-ually rewarded!

The phrase "diligently seek" is a translation of the Greek word ekzeteo, a compound of ek and zeteo. The first part is the Greek word ek, which means out, and the second word is zeteo, which means to seek. When these words are compounded, the new word means to seek out. As used in Hebrews 11:6, it means to zealously seek for something with all of one's heart, strength, and might. It conveys the idea of being hard-working, att-entive, busy, constant, and persistent in one's devot-ion to what he or she is doing.

If you and I take our life assignment lightly--approaching it with a ca-sual, easygoing, take it easy, relaxed attitude--we'll never go far in the fulfillment of our calling or dream. It takes hard work to achieve anything worth-while, and complaining about how hard it is won't make the process any easier. I always say, "Live like a slug, and you'll eat dirt the rest of your life."

So unless we want to "eat a lot of dirt," we have to make the decision to get up and put our hands to the plow! If you and I are serious about doing what God has told us to do, we must adjust our level of commitment and get to work. Being a hard worker is a part of being diligent.

If you and I want to see our dreams fulfilled, we must give our full attention to what God has called us to do. It must have our full consider-ation, our undivided att-ention, and our full mental and spiritual concent-ration. Ceaseless, around-the-clock, nonstop devot-ion is essential in order to be diligent.

Okowa condemns attack on Ekweremadu, calls for full investigation

When we are seriously pursuing what God has told us to do, we won't have time for wrong atti-tudes and wrong thinking. To remain diligent, we must be engrossed, total-ly absorbed, and fully en-gaged. We must immerse ourselves in faith, prayer, and meditation regarding God's call on our lives. All of this takes 100 per cent of our focus and effort for us to accomplish what God has placed in our hearts. This is part of what it means to be dilig-ent.

Being constant and consistent is also an essential quality needed to diligently pursue your God-given dream. Fickle, flighty, erratic behavior will never produce the fulfill-ment of God's will in your life.