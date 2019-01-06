Uganda: Over 700 Health Workers Get Scholarships

Kampala — The government has awarded scholarships to more than 700 health workers from across the country, particularly those from the hard- to- reach areas.

Upon completion of the studies, the beneficiaries will be deployed in different parts of the country to help government improve health service delivery.

Speaking at the signing of scholarship agreements at the Ministry of Health headquarters on Friday, Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary Ministry of Health, said: "These scholarships are aimed at increasing the numbers of heath workers but most importantly improving the quality of health services and care."

"It is not about accountability or showing numbers but transforming the health sector. We need our people to access quality care when they need it at all times, especially maternal care. It is about quality and not numbers," Dr Atwine said.

The 720 health personals are to be trained using a Shs7.94 billion loan from the World Bank.

The scholarships are intended to improve skills in the provision of reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health services. The selected health workers will be enrolled on masters programmes in specific fields such as Anaesthesia, Paediatrics, Bachelors in Anaesthesia and Bio Medical Engineering, among others. Dr Atwine explained that health workers in government hospitals wanting to upgrade stand a higher chance of winning the scholarships in question.

Dr Atwine also urged health workers to always endeavour to handle patients with care and integrity.

"The profession you are dealing with is unique and must give everything within us to serve. Change the notion people have towards health workers, understand the value of life. Bring back care in our health facilities," she added.

Mr Ronald Gyagenda, the under sectary in the Ministry of Health, added that health workers should serve Ugandans with passion because they are paid using taxes.

"You owe Ugandans. Always remember that.. government borrowed money to fund these scholarship but Ugandans are going to pay taxes, so have value for money," he said.