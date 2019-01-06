Uganda: Storm Destroys Kyambogo Varsity Exam Scripts

Kyambogo University art and design students are stranded following Friday evening's heavy rains that destroyed a showroom where their art and design pieces were kept awaiting marking.

The showroom located near the university football field, had its roof carried off by the heavy winds. The rain then poured into the showroom, destroying the students' submitted art and design pieces.

Prof Elly Katunguka, the vice chancellor of the university has since recalled the arts and design lecturers from holiday to assess the damage and find a solution to the destroyed pieces which had not yet been marked.

Katunguka revealed that most of the art and design pieces had been destroyed even though assessment was still ongoing.

"We are here with the lecturers to assess the damage and then figure out what we can do next. So far I can say most of the pieces have been destroyed," said Katunguka.

One of the art students Rachel Kebirungi says, she was informed of the incident in the morning and is still in shock.

"I have not yet gone there but someone told me. I just hope they do not make us repeat the exams," said Kebirungi.

The showroom was not the only structure affected by the rains at Kyambogo. Most roads were blocked for hours by fallen trees, sagging electric wires while different other buildings also suffered minor damages.