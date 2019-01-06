Sudan: Kibir Informed On Situation in Gedarif State

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, Sunday received at the Republican Palace the Minister of Health in Gedarif State and representative of the state's Wali (governor), Awatif Al-Jaali, who informed the Vice - President on the recent events in the state and the subsequent acts of sabotage that affected a number of facilities and institutions.

The minister said that the facilities affected by the events were in the Zakat Chamber and a number of banks including Bank of Khartoum, Nile Bank, Bank of Gezira and the Bank of Sudan, besides premises of a number of localities,

The Vice - President was also informed on the measures and remedies established by the state to redress the damage caused by the acts of sabotage on 20 December last.

She indicated that the preliminary estimates of the losses amounted to 600 million pounds, while a number of juvenile offenders were brought to the courts, adding that the loss-listing committees are now working to complete the loss count.

The minister pointed out Gedarif State is in the process to launch a Zakat campaign with a federal participation, noting that her state contributes by 15% of the total amount of zakat in the country.