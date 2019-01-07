Nigeria: Soldiers, Police Lay Siege to Daily Trust Lagos Office

Photo: Daily Trust

Nigerian Army invades Daily Trust office in Abuja.

Hours after Maiduguri and Abuja offices of a Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust were shut by some armed military men, the Lagos Bureau Office of the newspaper Ltd has been taken over by a combination of armed military and police officers.

According to a source at Daily Trust, a total of seven security operatives' vehicles at about 9 pm have been stationed within and outside the Lagos office premises of the media outfit situated at the Textile Labour House, Acme Road, Ikeja.

Of the seven vehicles, two Hilux vans and one Rapid Response Squad (RRS) car were situated right in front of the bureau office. Four other Hilux vans were situated at the other side of the road, facing The News publishing house, a stone throw from Media Trust office.

"About 15 soldiers and police officers were seen angling around the premises," the source added.

The Guardian has reported how security operatives the Maiduguri regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab and shut the gate of the office.

The armed military officers also besieged the Abuja premises, carted away computer system while holding the staff hostage.

Until now no official statement has been made by any of the security agencies involved as to why the media house was being raided.