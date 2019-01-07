Kenya: Nairobi Ranked Among World's Top 10 Most Dynamic Cities

Nairobi city has been ranked as the most dynamic city in Africa and is the only city outside of Asia Pacific that ranks in the top 20 most dynamic cities in the world.

According to the JLL's City Momentum Index, Nairobi is projected to have one of the fastest-growing populations in the world over the next five years.

According to the report, Nairobi has a strong Asian influence with significant amounts of investment from China, particularly focused on infrastructure projects.

TRAFFIC CONGESTION

Kenya's capital city, which was ranked 6th in the index, is also turning to smart technologies to help cope with overcrowding, traffic congestion and inefficiency in transportation around the city.

Bengaluru city in India's southern Karnataka state was ranked top followed by Hyderabad city in the capital of southern India's Telangana state.

Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam was third. The city is known for its centuries-old architecture and a rich culture with Southeast Asian, Chinese and French influences.

URBAN GROWTH

India's capital territory Delhi was ranked fourth. Delhi is a massive metropolitan area in the country's north. It was followed by the city of Pune, another Indian city.

The City Momentum Index ranked 131 major established and emerging business hubs across the globe to identify the urban economies and real-estate markets that are currently undergoing the most rapid expansion.

This year's rankings find the fastest urban growth continuing to shift away from the West to the East.