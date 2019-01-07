South Africa: 11 Dead, 5 Critically Injured in a Taxi Crash in Free State

Photo: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter

The crash on the N3 between Villiers and the Wilge Toll Plaza.

11 people have died while five others were critically injured, after the taxi they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Villiers in the Free State.

Police said that the deceased were declared dead on the scene, and the surviving five passengers from the taxi were airlifted to hospitals in Alberton and Mafube.

"Cases of culpable homicide have been registered in Villiers for further investigation", said police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

The exact cause of the accident will be investigated.

Meanwhile at about 14:00 a white BMW driving towards Bloemfontein collided with a silver VW Polo that was heading in the opposite direction on the ZR Mahabane road near Brandfort.

"One passenger from the Polo died at the scene, three were referred to hospitals in Bloemfontein, and the fifth one was treated at the scene. The driver of the BMW who was alone in the vehicle did not suffer any physical injuries", said Mbambo.

Source: News24