Tanzania: Explore Union Opportunities, Zanzibaris Urged

ZANZIBARIS have been urged to explore various development opportunities available in Mainland instead of complaining about challenges of the union.

The move among others will play part in boosting economic status of the Isles for the greater welfare of present and future generations.

The Deputy Principal Secretary in the Second Vice-President's Office of Zanzibar, Mr Abdallah Hassan Mitawi, made the call at an event to mark the 55th Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution, in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He said while the government is working hard to improve social services to its people hence members of the community should back up the efforts by working hard.

"There are so many opportunities that have been created here in the mainland side; it's high time for my fellows from Zanzibar to make better use of it, for the greater interest of ourselves and the country at large given the fact that we are one," he noted.

Present at the event was Zanzibar Minister for Youth, Culture, Arts and Sports Ambassador Ali Abeid Karume who was the guest of honour.

He mentioned achievements that the revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has attained so far.

According to him, the government has been recognising the importance of promoting and enhancing achievements obtained from the revolution of 1964 for the interest of current and future generations.

"The government has been taking different efforts to develop and invest in the fields of education, health, infrastructure including electricity, roads and communications in order to promote economy and increase social wellbeing," he said at the event that was also attended by some members of the diplomatic mission.

Mr Karume went on to explain that provision of free education from primary to secondary level, existence of free medical treatment, abolishment of mortgages, distribution of land to citizens, construction of residential buildings in urban and rural areas, access to clean and safe water are just some of the achievements that the government is proud of.

He assured stakeholders of continued cooperation, asking them to do the same in implementing development plans that are essentially the fruits of the revolution itself.

He was of the view that all the achievements have been attained through the presence of peace and tranquility in the Islands, adding, it has also helped them to implement major development plans based on the Vision 2020 and the Zanzibar Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty III (MKUZA III).

"Similarly, our development plans are based on regional and international goals, strategies and agreements including Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said the Minister. Climax of the 55th Anniversary of Zanzibar Revolution this year will be held in Pemba Island on 12 January.