Tanzania: Slick Simba Please Aussems

SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems praised his side's organisation and discipline after Friday night's 4-1 Mapinduzi Cup win over Chipukizi at the Amani Stadium in Unguja.

The win, which featured a double from Medie Kagere in the 33rd and 59th minutes and a goal from Ghanaian right wing back's Nicholas Gyan in the 56th minute and John Bocco in the 83rd minute, was a welcome result as Simba gear up to face JS Saoura from Algeria in opening group D match of the CAF Champions League clash on January 12th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Chipukizi's only goal was netted by Evidence Godwin Kilongozi in the 55th minute and the Belgian tactician was happy to finish the game injury free.

"We didn't lose a player through injury," said Aussems.

"To win a game is always important but we were supposed to score six or even seven. "It was a good game. I asked my players for discipline and organisation and we managed to maintain our focus to win the game," he said.

Aussems also said that Mapinduzi Cup tournament presents a perfect platform for his charges to sharpen their claws for the CAF Champions League group D campaign and in their Mainland Premier League title defence campaign.

"We will play more than three matches in this tournament and this will help our players to remain in good shape and it provides a perfect opportunity for us to rotate our players," he said.

Simba featured their full squad in the tournament, which is part of activities to mark the 55th anniversary of Zanzibar Revolution. On his side, Chipukizi head Coach, Mohammed Ayoub conceded the defeat, saying the better team won the match.

He also said that his players failed to cope with the intensity of the much experienced Simba side but said the match against the giants has helped his charges to gain confidence and will come stronger in the remaining matches.

"We've lost to a best and much experienced team... you've all witnessed the way we struggled against them but we managed to put up a spirited fight," he said. In their first match of the group, Chipukizi lost 1-0 at the hands of Mlandege FC.

This year's Mapinduzi Cup engages nine teams from Mainland and Zanzibar, which are KVZ, KMKM, Jamhuri, Chipukizi, Mlandege and Malindi from Zanzibar, while teams from Mainland are Azam, Simba and Yanga.

The teams have been pooled in two groups A and B. Group A comprises Chipukizi, Mlandege, KMKM and Simba, while group B has KVZ, Malindi, Jamhuri, Azam and Yanga. Matches are being played at Amani Stadium in Unguja from group stage to semifinals and the final will be held at the Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

Last night defending champions Azam were due to face Yanga. Winner of this year's Mapinduzi Cup will bag 15m/- compared to the previous edition in which, winner bagged 10m/- whereas the runners up will collect 10m/- which has doubled from the previous tournament prize.