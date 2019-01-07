Tanzania: Preps for Mirerani Tanzanite Marathon in Top Gear

PREPARATIONS for the upcoming Mirerani Tanzanite International Marathon are in top gear with international athletes expressing their interest to compete in the event.

More than 2,000 athletes from within and outside the country are expected to battle for top honours at the race scheduled for January 27th this year at Mirerani Township, Simanjiro District in Manyara Region.

Speaking here yesterday, Chairperson of the Mirerani Tanzanite International Marathon organising committee, Charles Mnyalu said everything was going according to plans ahead of the much awaited event.

According to chairperson of the organising committee, top awards for the event will be announced on January 12, this year.

The total cost of preparing the maiden event is estimated at 97m/-. "So far, everything is going according to plan as we've already started registering athletes, who will take part in the Marathon," assured Mnyalu.

The Mirerani Tanzanite will also feature a five kilometre race for the children category. According to Mnyalu, athletes from Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Mtwara, Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Morogoro regions have confirmed their participation in the 42 kilometre race. Countries that have also confirmed taking part in the Marathon include Kenya, Cameroon, The Netherlands, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

"Apart from nurturing young talents, the race also seeks to promote Tanzanite, a precious gemstone only found in Tanzania, particularly in Simanjiro District," he added.

A coordinator with Mirerani Tanzanite International Marathon Hamza Kalmera, called on local athletes to take advantage of the race as a preparation for other local and international events later this year.