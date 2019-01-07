Tanzania: Dodoma Institute Rewards Students for Excelling in Shimivuta Games

THE Dodoma based Institute of Rural Development (IRDP) has rewarded its sports students a trip to Tarangire National Park after they excelled in the national higher learning institutions (SHIMIVUTA) games last month.

IRDP's Head of Marketing and Public Relations Unit, Godrick Ngolly said that the move was aimed at promoting domestic tourism among college students and maximise revenues through touring national parks after the job well done.

"Scholars in the country must realise and benefit from tourism potentials the country is endowed with, this is why IRDP decided to offer such a reward as a way of promoting patriotism," said Ngolly, who was also a team leader in the tour.

He insisted that if Tanzanians embark on domestic tourism, the country would benefit a lot from numerous tourist attractions. IRDP team excelled in SHIMIVUTA games that started on December 9th and climaxed December 19th last year.

The games brought together 14 universities and colleges countrywide at the Moshi Cooperative University grounds located in Kilimanjaro Region. They (IRDP) lifted two trophies in football and netball.

The institute also dominated in athletics in which they grabbed a total of 21 medals. They include six bronze, five silver and ten gold medals.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow students, IRDP's Student Union president Azizi Juma Hamad conveyed his thanks to the institute's leadership. He said the leadership support and kindness motivated them to put up an inspiring performance in the games.

"We have learnt a lot about domestic tourism while in Tarangire National Park, we promise to be good ambassadors in promoting domestic tourism for our country's development," said Azizi.