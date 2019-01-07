Tanzania: Travellers Call for Dar-Arusha Train Services Revival

STRANDED passengers at Moshi Main Bus Terminus have appealed to the government to revive the Dar-Arusha railway line to spare them transport nightmares they go through every festive season.

Speaking separately at the Moshi bus station, the travellers lamented that some of them were forced to cancel their trips due to limited number of buses that ply between the two regions.

"It is normally very hectic because the number of buses doesn't match that of the passengers, who plan to travel to either region," explained Peter Paul, one of the stranded travellers at the bus terminus.

Mr Paul was of the view that they'll be improved efficiency in the mode of transport, once the Dar-Arusha railway line materializes. "The only remedy to this problem is to bring back the once affordable and reliable railway line," he advised.

Sharing similar sentiments, another traveller who introduced herself as Ms Clara Macha said they were tired of being subjected to hiked fares by upcountry buses.

She pointed an accusing finger at bus owners who blatantly flouted the rules and regulations set forth by the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA).

"We have always been at the mercy of these rowdy operators, this wouldn't have been the case had the northern line train become operational," she said.

Meanwhile, the regulator of surface and marine transportation has given a number of commuter buses a clean bill of health to ferry passengers from Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions to Dar es Salaam following an increased demand of buses that arose close to the festive season.

The regulator was forced to grant permit to buses who would normally undertake short trips to ferry travellers to their various destinations.