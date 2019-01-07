Tanzania: Invest At Home, Mzindakaya Urges Rukwa Residents

CCM veteran politician, Dr Chrisant Mzindakaya has called upon Rukwa residents to invest in the region, saying no outsider was charged with the responsibility of developing the area besides them.

Mr Mzindakaya, one of the politicians in the country who served in different capacities, said Rukwa residents were obliged to work hard to bring development to themselves.

Equally, Dr Mzindakaya urged the well prominent personalities now living in Dar es Salaam to be proud of being born in Rukwa, adding they must return and invest in the region which is endowed with riches.

He made the call during a press conference held here while presenting New Year greetings to the citizens in the region.

He further pointed that most of the elites and ordinary people from Rukwa who are living in Dar es Salaam were not generous enough to contribute towards the development and wellbeing of the region.

Dr Mzindakaya cited the recent incident in which several people were rendered homeless after their houses were destroyed by heavy rains and are still in dire need of humanitarian aid but none of Rukwa residents turned up to console them.

The latest statistics show that 2,205 people were rendered homeless after their 441 houses were destroyed, including two schools and two church premises following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds last December.

" Only a few political opportunists will be seen coming back home (Rukwa) only to contest for parliamentary seats and when defeated they will complain of being marginalized during their political campaigns," he said.

Giving an example, Dr Mzindakaya said the retired Bishop, Damian Kyaruzi of Roman Catholic, Sumbawanga Diocese was recently invited to a fundraising event organised by Rukwa residents living in Dar es Salaam to raise funds for various development projects in the region but only 500,000/- was raised.

A cross section of people interviewed by the 'Sunday News' hailed Dr Mzindakaya for being bold enough to urge people from Rukwa who are now living in Dar es Salaam to return home (Rukwa) and invest.

They provided a long list of names of prominent and distinguished people from Rukwa who are living in Dar es Salaam including religious leaders, politicians and government senior civil servants who have never returned and invested in the region.