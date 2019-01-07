Tanzania: Missenyi Residents to Adopt Fair Coffee Trade System

MISSENYI District residents unanimously agreed to adopt 'fair trade' practices as an effective strategy to take smallholder farmers out of poverty.

The decision was reached during a stakeholders' meeting held at Bunazi Township under the chairmanship of Nkenge Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Diodorus Kamala.

"For quite a long time, our people have not benefited much from coffee farming due to various reasons, including low coffee quality. We are now focusing on revitalizing coffee production including irrigation....to meet global market standards for coffee," he said.

He noted that the farmers would work with other stakeholders such as Kagera Cooperative Union (KCU to observe fair trade as a way to save farmers from private buyers who were exploiting by manipulating them.

Through social premiums paid via fair trade the coffee farmers in the district would benefit through increased and quality coffee.

Dr Kamala was visibly disappointed by reports indicating that some private coffee farmers had turned the direct coffee export exercise into direct purchase by buying coffee straight from farmers at farm level.

"This trend should stop forthwith as it poses a risk to coffee production," he said, also advising farmers to diversify and start growing sugarcane and sunflower as alternative cash crops to the traditional coffee.

Dr Kamala also advised the Missenyi District Council to formulate by-laws to protect coffee crop.