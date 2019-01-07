Tanzania: Govt Bans Raw Coffee Exportation

THE government has banned exportation of raw coffee, insisting that traders will only be allowed to sell the produce outside the country after adding value to it.

The order was issued by Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa when speaking to stakeholders of the cash crop on Friday in Ruvuma.

Besides the ban, the Premier directed all councils growing coffee in the country to ensure that they are maintaining blocks containing not less than 200,000 seedlings before the end of next month.

"Top officials from the Ministry of Agriculture will come to inspect whether the order has been implemented," said Mr Majaliwa. He went on to maintain that all coffee being produced in the country should be processed before it is exported.

"It is strictly prohibited to export raw coffee unless it has gone through a value addition in order to acquire better prices in the outside market," he stressed.

According to the PM, the move will help in the growth of the value chain as well as protection of the country's industrial investment.

The Premier also gave orders for the executives of the Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) to be arrested in relation to debts which they are being owed by farmers.

Based on the current arrangement, the PM observed that the government does not whatsoever accrue any outstanding debt on behalf of co-operatives.

He pointed out that to continue with the arrangement; it only encourages the cooperatives' leadership to squander its own resources warning that the government is going to deal with all those who will be caught in the act.

Mr Majaliwa emphasised that the government under the leadership of President John Magufuli is firm in safeguarding the welfare of farmers in the country.

Likewise, the PM called upon AMCOS leadership to ensure that farmers are being registered along with compiling their other details like the size of the farms, production capacity.

They should ensure that details are stored well in computers. Subsequently, the PM ordered Ruvuma Regional Registrar to carry out inspections in all AMCOS and confirm whether they are still functioning and resolve any leadership issues if any, by conducting elections. Using the same platform, the Primer noted that all coffee auctions will be conducted in respective zones which include Moshi (Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Tanga, Manyara), Kagera (Kigoma, Geita, Kagera, Mara) Songwe (Rukwa, Mbeya, Iringa, Katavi), and Ruvuma in Mbinga.

He pointed out that the move is aimed at increasing transparency in the business and give room for farmers to know the prices and obtain their payments on time.

He, however, observed that farmers can participate in any of the auctions so long as they abide by the laws.

"The government is committed to strengthening the growth of coffee production in the country for everyone who is involved to benefit and add value to the cash crop," noted the PM.