Tanzania: Bashiru Cautions Against Intraparty Conflicts

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary-General, Dr Bashiru Ally has cautioned party members against conflicts, saying unity is the greatest weapon towards victory.

The top CCM technocrat warned CCM members last week in Bukoba when he addressed leaders from Missenyi and Bukoba districts in Kagera Region.

Dr Ally appealed for unity among CCM members, taking into account that the nation will be conducting local government elections this year.

"As preparations for the 2019 local government elections are in full swing, we need unity among CCM members. We must also target to recapture the Bukoba Municipal Council which is currently led by UKAWA," Dr Ally said.

He said CCM members must avoid the past mistakes which caused the party to lose the parliamentary seat and most of the wards among 14 of the Municipality's wards.

"In order to achieve the objective, we must plan properly to have diligent leaders who will later be elected councillors and civic leaders," he emphasized.

Dr Bashiru also urged women, including members of the Women's Wing to be faithful when taking loans and should repay in time to enable other members to enjoy the service.

He warned that political differences were detrimental to the party. "We have to work as a team as preparations for the local government elections were in full swing. We must ensure that we win more seats," he said.

According to Dr Ally, political squabbles cost the party during 2015 general election where CCM lost the Bukoba Urban seat to Chadema and ten wards in Bukoba Rural.

Leading by example, Dr Ally ironed out political differences between Bukoba Rural Legislator, Jasson Rweikiza and Bukoba District Council Chairman, Murshid Ngeze.

The two leaders have been at loggerheads for a long time, a situation that forced Dr Ally to summon them before the Bukoba District Political Committee.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of Bukoba District Council, Capt (rtd) Dauda Kateme, who defected to Chadema has returned to CCM. He handed back his Chadema card to Dr Ally on Wednesday.

Other leaders who defected and crossed back to CCM include former Bukoba Municipal Mayor, Dr Anatoli Amani and former Hamugembe Councillor, Muhaji Kachwamba.

Dr Amani contested the Kagondo seat on CCM ticket during the October 2015 General election, but his name was deleted in preferential votes forcing him to defect to NCCR-Mageuzi and eventually won the seat.

Dr Amani resigned as Bukoba Mayor on January 17, 2014 following a report conducted by the former Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Ludovick Utoh, implicating him in several dubious contracts which were awarded to unqualified contractors.

The government appointed the CAG to conduct a thorough audit involving several projects worth millions of shillings which were being implemented by the Bukoba Municipal Council. Citing some of the irregularities, Mr Utoh said one of the companies, identified as Ms Supa Impotech was awarded a tender for collecting revenue at the Bugabo Bus Stand after offering 13m/- and later offering 9.6m/-.

He noted that surprisingly, another tenderer, Ms Abdulkarim Meza offered 13.5m/- but was not given contract because she had exceeded the minimum 10m/- set by the Council.

Mr Utoh said the Council lost over 46.8m/- in the dubious tender. Another Contractor, Ms OGM Consultancy was awarded a tender for conducting feasibility study and design works for construction of a modern Bukoba market complex at a cost of 789.8m/- without floating tenders contrary to financial regulations.

He said Dr Amani and the former Bukoba Municipal Director, Mr Hamis Kaputa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Contractor, enabling him to pocket 128.8m/- without paying Value Added Tax (VAT). Regarding the project involving 5,000 plots, the CAG said there was dubious alteration of figures from 1.3bn/- to 2.2bn/- for compensating people affected by the project.

The former Deputy Minister for Regional Administration and Local Governments (TAMISEMI), Mr Aggrey Mwanri, directed the former Bukoba Municipal Director, Mr Hamis Kaputa, to be relieved of his duties including the Treasurer, Mr Amandumi Ulomi, the Municipal Engineer Stephen Nimzihilwa and the Municipal Supplies Officer, Mr Baraka Marwa. Mr Mwanri also gave instructions to the CAG to hand his report to relevant authorities to continue with investigation concerning fraudulent transactions.

The outcome of the investigations was not made public. Bukoba Municipal Council is led by Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) with seven Wards namely Kashai, Hamgembe, Bakoba, Kibeta, Kahororo, Kitendaguro and Nshambya.

Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has five wards namely Ijuganyondo, Rwamishenye, Bwembe, Nyanga and Miembeni while NCCR won one Ward (Kagondo) and CUF has one Ward (Bilele).