Tanzania: Report People Who Damage Roads, Zanzibaris Told

ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi has said the general public has the duty to protect roads, calling upon people living close to the infrastructure to report individuals who damage them to the relevant authorities so that the law can take its course.

Iddi made the appeal when he graced the opening of Wawi-Mabaoni-Mgogoni-Chakechake road in Pemba as he condemned the habit by some people who damage roads, saying good Samaritans and those living near roads should be watchdogs.

"Some bad people steal road signs, pour water or direct sewerage towards roads and dig sand or pebbles close to roads. This must stop because we are all responsible for road maintenance, because it is very expensive to build roads," he said.

The road inauguration event was among activities listed to mark the 55th anniversary of the revolution to be celebrated next Saturday- January 12, at Gombani Stadium in Pemba where Union President Dr John Magufuli is expected to lead attendees.

Mr Iddi said that at the colourful event that the government is committed to improve infrastructure including roads to speed up development to ease transportation of farm products from farms or villages to town/market.

He said the government under Afro-Shirazi Party and now CCM, has been working tirelessly, starting after the revolution in 1964, led by the first President, the late Abeid Karume, to make people's lives better by improving housing for poor people and provision of basic needs.

Ambassador Seif said the government of the incumbent President Ali Shein has improved agriculture, health, education and improved roads measuring the length on more than 1,261 kilometres, in Unguja and Pemba.

Prior to the Mr Iddi's speech, the Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Dr Sira Ubwa Mamboya and the Ministries Permanent Secretary (PS), Mr Mustapha Jumbe, said at different occasions that the work to improve roads has been going on well as most major/main roads have been improved.