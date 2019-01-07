Tanzania: MP Against Complacency After Aids Fight Success

NKENGE legislator, Dr Diodorus Kamala has appealed to the public not to relax in the fight against HIV/AIDS because the disease is still there and silently killing millions of people worldwide.

Dr Kamala, however, revealed that HIV prevalence rate in Missenyi District dropped from 3.5 per cent recorded during 2015/16 to 2.0 per cent during 2017/18.

Addressing a stakeholders' meeting at Bunazi Township on Thursday, Dr Kamala noted that the achievement was due to improved testing and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Dr Kamala also appealed to residents to increase rate of enrollment with Community Health Fund (CHF), noting that about 30 per cent of the District residents joined the Fund during 2017/18 up from 8 per cent during 2015/16).

Expounding further, he said the availability of drugs increased from 68 per cent during 2015/16 up to 92 per cent during 2017/18.

According to him, malaria prevalence rate also dropped from 17 per cent to 12 per cent during same period.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 70 million people have been infected with the HIV virus and about 35 million people have died of HIV. WHO data further states that 36.9 million people in the world were living with HIV at the end of 2017.

An estimated 0.8 per cent of adults aged 15-49 years worldwide are living with HIV, although the burden of the epidemic continues to vary considerably between countries and regions.

The WHO African region remains most severely affected, with nearly 1 in every 25 adults (4.1 per cent) living with HIV and accounting for nearly two-thirds of the people living with HIV worldwide.

"As we meet today, millions of people are dying every day due to HIV/AIDS," Dr Kamala observed.

He added, "Tanzanians should not relax in the fight against HIV/AIDS and more efforts are still needed to ensure that the disease is totally controlled by 2030," he said.

Scaling-up access to antiretroviral treatment has helped Tanzania minimise the impact of the epidemic.

As a result, between 2010 and 2015, the number of new infections declined by more than 20 per cent and the number of people dying from AIDS-related illness halved.

UNAIDS 2015 report revealed that Tanzania had succeeded to reduce new HIV/AIDS infections among adults from 72,000 cases during 2013, 69,000 cases during 2014 down to 48,000 cases during 2015.

Also, new infections among children dropped from 67,000 cases during 2010 to 56,000 cases during 2015. The report also indicated that about 1.4 million Tanzanians were living with HIV while those under Anti Retroviral (ARVs) were about 800,000.