Tanzania: DC Vows to Act Tough Over Pregnancy Among Pupils

Kisarawe — Men who impregnate schoolgirls in Kisarawe District should be prepared to face tough legal measures, including being taken to court, Kisarawe District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo has warned.

She said similar measures would face village and ward executive officers and parents and guardians, who fail to cooperate in arresting those who put students in the family way.

The DC issued the warning when she was receiving 20 mattresses and two water tanks on behalf of Maneromango Secondary School. The donation was made by Coast Region Special Seats lawmakers Subira Mgalu and Zainab Vullu, on Friday.

Ms Mwegelo's statement comes following reports that school girl drop-out in the district due to pregnancy was widespread, hence derailing efforts to improve education in the district.

She explained that the vice, to a large extent, was being contributed by parents, village and ward executives, who failed to cooperate so that legal action would be taken against the culprits and instead they helped in destroying evidence.

"Now, I warn you, enough is enough. We'll not tolerate this tendency anymore," she said.

On the donation, Ms Mwegelo explained that the items would help improve performance of the school and get rid of Division Zero.

For her part, Ms Mgalu said that she was impressed by the 'Eliminate Zeros in Kisarawe' campaign by Ms Mwegelo and the donation was a gesture of her support.

For her part, Ms Vullu said besides the donation, she also allowed both teachers and students of Maneromango Secondary school to freely draw water from the tap located at her home, which is close to the school.