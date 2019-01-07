Uganda: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Scares West Nile

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck West Nile region at 9:15pm Saturday night. Areas affected by the shaking are Yumbe, Arua town, Maracha, Kihuuba village in Masindi and Gulu Town.

According to US Geological Surveys, the strongest earthquake occurred 44km South-South East of Yumbe.

Residents of these areas, who were mostly asleep at the time of the occurrence dashed out of their houses, to avoid any potential damage, but according to reports, no property was destroyed.

Ms Linda, a resident of Awindiri in Arua

"I was sleeping and I just realized that my bed was shaking with sound from the roof top. I got so scared and I had to jump out of the house because I thought the building would collapse on me," Ms Linda, a resident of Awindiri said.

Other people filed 'I felt it reports' on volcanodiscovery.com.

From Tara Sub County in Maracha District, someone reported, "It was scary as everywhere it was shaking. People were running out of huts shouting Jesus save us. No damages."

From Adjumani, "It was sudden and unexpected. The windows were rattling and I felt a sense of uncertainty but also excitement, I was worried about things falling and especially the kids sleeping."

The quake was followed by slight drizzles of rain.

According to volcanodiscovery.com website, there was moderate shaking at Maracha Town Council, 47.8 km West North West from the epicentre.

The volcano discovery also recorded similar light shaking at Kihuuba in Masindi district at 165.5 Km South South East from the epicenter.

Mr Alfred Okello, a reporter at radio Pacis FM in Gulu also said similar shaking was reported in Gulu district.

By the time of filling this report, no cases of destruction or deaths were reported.