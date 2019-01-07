Angola: Ruling Party Defends Family Support Measures

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party last Friday defended a continuous adoption of measures turned to the support of families, with priority to those ones living under extreme poverty, as well as to tackle domestic violence and provide better protection to the more vulnerable groups in society.

The ruling party wants to see priority assistance to children, senior citizens, disabled persons and the unemployed.

On a statement issued in the ambit of the commemoration of the 58th anniversary of the Baixa de Cassanje region massacre, carried out by the then colonial authorities, the MPLA reaffirms that the fight against corruption will continue to be a priority for the party.

Thus, the MPLA encourages the Head of the Executive, President João Lourenço, to continue focusing on the implementation of actions intended to tackle corruption and other actions that strongly harm the interests of the Angolan state.

On the note, the MPLA Politburo seizes the occasion to commend the commitment of President João Lourenço to implementing political and economic reforms aiming at the substantial improvement of the citizens' living conditions.

The massacre of Baixa de Cassanje (country's centre-east region) took place on 04 January 1961, following a strike staged by the indigenous workers of a colonial cotton company, who complained about being exploited by the employers.

In the ambit of the date - which is a National Celebration Day, but not a public holiday - the ruling party reaffirms its recognition of the Angolan people's heroism and generosity, aspects that continue to feed the country's desire to keep alight the flame of national independence, achieved on 11 November 1975.