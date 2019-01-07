6 January 2019

Angola: Culture Department Classifies Over 200 Historical Monuments Countrywide

Luanda — At least 277 historical monuments and sites countrywide have been classified by the Angolan authorities, revealed last Friday, in Luanda, the director of the National Institute for Cultural Heritage, Cecília Gourgel.

The source informed that there is another list of over1,300 cultural goods being analysed by the institution for further classification.

Cecília Gourgel, who spoke to the press on the fringes of a seminar for cultural topics journalists, explained that the monuments and sites that have been selected must have the potential to become world heritage symbols.

Some of the monuments and sites included in the said indicative list are the Tchilundu-Hulu Rock Engravings, Cuito Canavale region (famous for the battle that helped Namibia become independent) and the Landscape around the Cuanza River Corridor.

