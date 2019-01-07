Angola: Tchokwe People's Folk Music Festival Announced

Saurimo — A festival of Tchokwe people's folk music, dubbed "Lutongo", will be held in September this year, in the eastern Lunda Sul Province, in an initiative of the provincial department for culture, youth and sports.

The information was given last Friday to ANGOP, in Saurimo City, by the Lunda Sul provincial culture director, Gabriel Tchiema, who explained that the event is aimed at promoting and valuing the traditional music of the Tchokwe people - whose ethno-cultural area is the country's east and north-east.

Gabriel Tchiema went on to say that the festival is also intended to help boost the carrier of makers and players of traditional instruments.

He disclosed that in this first edition of the festival it is being prepared the presence of one or two international musicians, without mentioning, however, their possible nationalities.

He also informed that the event, which is to happen once a year, will include traditional dances, with highlight on Tchokwe culture dances like txianda, miting, txichimba, tchissela and ulengo.