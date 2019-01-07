Uganda: Eight Family Members Hospitalised After Eating Poisoned Groundnuts

Eight people from the same family have been rushed to Bwikara Health Center in Kagadi District after eating food allegedly laced with poison.

Mr Juma Magezi, the head of the affected family said that the eight members including his wife and children ate a meal with ground nuts stew on Saturday evening.

They, however, started complaining of profuse stomachache before vomiting.

Mr Magezi who also shared the ground nuts sauce with family members said that prior to the incident, the family had a misunderstanding with neighbours over a financial debt.

"I suspect my neighbors committed this heinous act because we had misunderstandings over a debt they had failed to pay me and I had them arrested but they vowed to do something terrible to me soon," Magezi said.

The family members admitted to Bwikara health center and Private clinics in Bwikara include four children aged 2 to14 years and four adults.

The adults were vomiting, while the children had diarrhoea.

Health workers have confirmed that the affected consumed poisoned food.

Police officers from Bwikara Police Post could not readily comment on the matter but were seen at the home of the affected victims apparently carrying out investigations.