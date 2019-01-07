Tanzania: Simba SC Target Another Victory As They Face KMKM

Dar es Salaam — After winning 4-1 against Chipukizi in their first match of the Mapinduzi Cup on Friday, Simba today throw their second card as they face Zanzibar soccer giant, KMKM, at the Amaan Stadium.

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere scored two goals in the first encounter and is expect to lead the Msimbazi Street side in another challenged task in the match scheduled to start from 8.15pm. Before the encounter, Jamhuri will face KVZ in group B encounter scheduled to start from 4.15pm.

Kagere scored in the 33th and 59th. Other Simba goals were scored by Nicholas Gyan in the 56th before John Bocco scored the fourth in the 83rd. Chipukizi goal was scored by Evidence Godwin Kilongozi in the 55th.

Simba, who are in group A made up of four teams, need victory in order to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament, which will reach its climax on January 13. The final match will be played at the Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems said all players were in top shape and were targeting another victory in the encounter.

He said despite the fact that they were using the tournament as part of the preparations for the African Champions League groups stage encounter against JS Saoura on January 12 at the National Stadium, his target was to win the trophy. The winner of the tournament will take home Sh15 million.

"This is a very important tournament to our team. We are taking it seriously. We need victory in order to qualify for the final. You cannot underrate any opponent as they want victory.

"My players are committed and are not ready to disappoint the team leaders, fans and members. We want to prove our prowess that made us the only team from Tanzania and East Africa to remain in the continental championships," he said.

Meanwhile, the African Football governing body (Caf) has tasked Botswana referees to officiate the Simba-JS Saoura encounter.

The match's centre referee will be Joshua Bondo, who will be assisted by Oamogetse Godisamang and Moemedi Monakwane. Simba are in Group D alongside As Vita of DR Congo, Al Ahly of Egypt and JS Saoura of Algeria.