Malawi: Chilima 'Under Arrest' - Malawi Veep At Balaka Police With Detained Aides

Photo: Nyasa Times

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Vice President Saulos Chilima has been arrested at Balaka Police after CID police arrested two of his aides who represented him at Chibanja Cho Ayawo function at Liwonde.

Chilima handed himself at Balaka Police when he heard that the aides Joshua Valera and Kushi Unyolo were arrested after he sent them to the function to present his gift as he was attending a funeral ceremony for his close friend in Balaka district .

Chilima told Police officials that they should arrest him instead because he is the one who sent them to represent him at the function.

He is meanwhile rocked in a meeting with Balaka Officer in Charge together with some of his aides and lawyers

Meanwhile supporters are converging at Balaka Police Station asking for the release of their leader and the two aides.

Unyolo and Valera were arrested at Chingeni Roadblock after leaving the venue of the function after sensing some danger with DPP operatives.