Tanzania: Govt Announces Operation to Evict Invaders of Forest Reserve Area

Dar es Salaam — The government has announced plans to evict farmers and pastoralists carrying out activities in forests and reserved areas in Kigoma Region.

They include areas owned by central government, district and village councils.

A press statement issued on Sunday, January 06, 2019, says the decision has been reached by six cabinet ministers, including the minister of State in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) as well as the Vice President's Office and the Natural Resources and Tourism minister.

Others are the minister for Agriculture, the minister for Livestock and Fisheries and the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

According to the press statement, the minister of State in the PO-RALG, Mr Selemani Jafo, chaired the meeting aimed at controlling environmental degradation in the region, following massive invasion of forests and reserve areas.

"They should, therefore, voluntarily vacate the forests and reserve areas before commencement of the operation," Mr Jafo is quoted in the statement.

He said the operation will commence any time from January to June 2019 and that farmers may seek special permits to harvest crops they have cultivated before they vacate.

In another development, the government has set aside 10,012.61 hectares of land in Makere South Reserve area for agricultural purposes. It said Kasulu District Council has given 2,174 hectares to Mvinza Village, 2,496 hectares to Kagerankanda Village and 5,342.61 hectares have been retained for the council.

"The area was issued by President John Magufuli to farmers and herders. The programme will be prepared to facilitate its distribution to farmers," said Mr Jafo.

He said the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has set aside 20,000 hectares of land for efficient livestock keeping in the region and that more land will be allocated.

"We have also agreed to strengthen law enforcement to prevent environmental degradation by refugees and improve safety of natural resources, people and properties in the region," he said.

He added:"Illegal Immigrants largely contribute to destruction of forests and reserve areas. Therefore, they will be identified and gotten rid of from the areas with immediate effect."