Tanzania: Sweeping Reforms Loom At PCCB As 40 Staff Moved

Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has transferred 40 senior executives to other government departments and institutions.

A press statement issued on Sunday, January 06, 2019 and signed by PCCB Public Relations officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani, says the transfer was ordinary.

She said it involved three directors, zonal inspectors, regional heads and department heads at the bureau headquarters.

"The transferred officials are: Finance and Human Resource supervision director Alex Mfungo, Investigations director Mbengwa Kasomambuto and Public Education director Ekwabi Mujungu," reads part of the statement.

"We have been forced to issue this statement following queries levelled by various sources on the matter. But we would like to insist that this is a normal transfer that takes place even in other government departments and institutions," reads another part of the statement.

The statement clarifies that though it might be the first time for scores of officials of the bureau to be transferred at a go, procedures did not guarantee public servants working in one department or institution without transfer.