Malawi: President Mutharika Calls for Unity of Purpose

Balaka — President Prof. Peter Mutharika has called for unity of purpose in the country among all cultural groupings, saying only united states progresses.

He was speaking on Sunday during the launch of Chiwanja Cha a Yao at M'manga Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka.

Mutharika said people should appreciate the importance of peaceful co-existence among people of different cultural backgrounds.

He said his government is keen to promote all cultures adding that there is no culture which is superior to the other, hence the need for people of different culture to live in unity.

"There is no culture which is above others. Culture is very important for the development of the country," Mutharika said.

He said government acknowledges the crucial role played by notable Yao people such John Chilembwe, former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi and Henry Masauko Chipembere.

Mutharika has since asked all Yao people to work together with government in eliminating child marriages, prevention of environmental degradation, promoting good sanitation and health, community and economic development.

Commenting on the recent albino killing at Kande in Nkhata Bay, the President reiterated that his government would not shield anyone involved in the barbaric killing of persons with disabilities. He said he has instructed the taskforce on albino abduction and killings to revise the strategy that would lead to an end of the malpractice.

"My government will not shield anyone involved in the cruel killings of persons with albinism. Anyone found will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Let us all work together to end these killings and let us avoid politicizing this issue. Nobody has ever become rich through selling of bones of albino," the Malawi leader pointed out.

Paramount Chief Kawinga of Yao tribe hailed government for championing various development projects in the country.

He said the introduction of community technical colleges is in line with Yao people, saying most of them depend on technical and vocational skills such as tailoring and carpentry.

Chairperson for Chiwanja Cha a Yao McKennedy Abdul Aziz Yasini said the Yao grouping was established to promote the Yao culture.

He clarified that the grouping is non religious and non political, saying there are many Yao people who are Christians.

Yasini cited Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre Archdiocese as one of the Yao person who has contributed a lot to the development of Catholic Church in the country.

Some of the notable people that attended the launch included Paramount Chiefs M'mbelwa, Dr. Bakili Muluzi and some cabinet ministers.

Yao people came into Malawi from Mozambique in 1300 AD and they are spread across the country.