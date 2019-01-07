Nigeria: I Won't Decline Courtesy Calls By Opposition Candidates - Buhari

The governorship tussle in Ogun State, yesterday, assumed a new twist as Governor Ibikunle Amosun led the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa.

The meeting was held 10 days after a former governor of the state, Segun Osoba, took the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, to the president.

Akinlade who could not get the APC ticket to vie for the governorship in Ogun State had moved to APM and became its flag bearer.

Speaking after the meeting yesterday, Amosun said they were totally committed to the second term bid of President Buhari.

"For us in Ogun State, you are aware that our party, the APM adopted him (Buhari) as our presidential candidate. So, what we just tried to do today is to reassure him that what we have done still stands and we are working very hard to make sure that he wins in Ogun State," Amosun said.

"And what we are taking away is to tell our people that he (Buhari) is doing very well and by God's grace, come February 16, we will vote and he will win that election Insha Allah, " he added.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said he will not decline courtesy call from opposition candidates.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said, "Following repeated media enquiries on the matter, the Presidency wishes to state in clear and unmistakable terms that as a party leader and a candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the coming elections, President Buhari will campaign for the party and all its candidates.

"This however does not mean that he, as the nation's leader, will decline courtesy calls or offers of support from citizens including candidates flying the flags of other parties.

"There is no doubt that the President has no competition here in terms of popularity in the coming elections. But the more support he gets, the wider the margin of victory there will be," the statement said.